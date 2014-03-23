Suspect in officer-involved shooting arrested

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An Oceanside police officer opened fire on a driver who rammed his patrol car twice, but did not strike him, police said Sunday.

The patrolman attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Brandon Lake, 20, for an unspecified vehicle code violation shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of South Freeman Street and Vista Way. But Lake sped off, Oceanside police Sgt. Matt Cole said.

The officer chased Lake to the 1300 block of Moreno Way near California Street, where Lake allegedly made a U-turn and rammed the patrol car head on. He then backed up and crashed into the officer's car again, Cole said.

Cole said Lake reversed and accelerated toward the officer, who was now standing outside his vehicle. That prompted the patrolman to fire three shots, none of which struck Lake.

Lake drove off in the wrecked vehicle, but was spotted by other police officers, Cole said.

Lake allegedly crashed into a fence near Alvarado and California streets and tried to run, but was arrested shortly after for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading, according to Cole and jail records.