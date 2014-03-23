6 people stabbed in San Ysidro parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Six people were stabbed early Sunday in a San Ysidro parking lot just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and the suspect assailant was later arrested.

The group of teens and young adults had returned from Mexico about 4:40 a.m. and were headed to their vehicles, parked at 721 E. San Ysidro Blvd., when they were attacked, San Diego police Sgt. Robin Rose said.

One victim sustained a life-threatening stab wound to the chest, and the other five were cut in various parts of their bodies, Rose said. All six wounded people were taken to hospitals, Rose said.

The suspect was later arrested, according to Rose. His name was not immediately released.