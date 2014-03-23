San Diego Humane Society's 17th Annual Telethon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society's 2014 Telethon for the Animals raised an impressive $340,911.

The three-hour, live telethon Saturday, March 22 was hosted by CBS News 8's Barbara Lee-Edwards, Marcella Lee and Dan Cohen.

The effort to support local animals featured adoptable pets and heartwarming animal stories.

CBS 8 would like to thank all of our viewers who contributed to this cause.

