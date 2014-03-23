Crews knock down fire at auto body shop

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A fire damaged a National City auto body shop Sunday, fire officials said.

The non-injury fire at 202 W. 11th St. was reported shortly before 5 p.m. and some neighboring businesses were evacuated, according to fire officials and National City police.

Crews from National City and San Diego had the blaze knocked down at about 5:40 p.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher.