Community members walk to remember slain musician

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's been one year since the tragic killing of local musician Larry Robinson, and Sunday community members gathered for a walk in his honor.

"We all know why we're here, because we love Larry," Pat Robinson, Larry's wife, said.

Judging by the crowd, it was easy to see the man known for his music was dearly missed.

The day marked one year since the murder of Larry Robinson. A musician who was killed in a violent robbery during his shift at Pete's Music in Temecula.

"We're still a very small town when it comes to loving those who are our own. And I think this is a great representation of that love that we have for our community. So I will say though they are gone, they are not forgotten," mayor of Temecula said.

And neither is what happened to him. No one was ever arrested and Buzz and Kimberly Olson hope Sunday's memorial helps keep his case alive.

"We think the cause is a right one and maybe this visibility will cause someone to say hey I saw something or I know something. Maybe a twist will come out of this," Buzz said.

Not knowing who did this or why has been tough on the family. But two things have been helping them get by day to day. The first is faith.

"I'm thankful for my faith, I'm thankful I can find some peace and comfort in knowing that God has a plan," Evan Robinson said.

And just as important as faith, has been there's also friends and family.

"To see even strangers all gathered in the same place at the same time because of my father, that's cool. He's still bringing people together, which is awesome," Evan said.

And it's that support that will help keep his memory and his case alive.

"We have hope and we have faith and we're not gonna give up. We're gonna keep it going until the person's found," Pat Robinson said.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with any leads is asked to please call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.