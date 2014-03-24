SWAT standoff ends with one in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Bonita man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of assaulting his wife and then barricading himself in their apartment, prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff.

James Kang, 29, allegedly attacked his spouse at their residence in the 2900 block of Briarwood Road on Sunday evening. She managed to escape and called a friend for help, and deputies were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Mark Ryan said.

Kang allegedly was armed with knives and initially was uncooperative. He finally surrendered following three hours of talks with a crisis negotiator, according to Ryan.

Kang was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, spousal abuse, false imprisonment, issuance of criminal threats, being under the influence of a controlled substance and child cruelty. The reason for the latter charge was not immediately clear.

Kang was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.