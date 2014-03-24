2 men stabbed after argument in downtown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 men stabbed after argument in downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were stabbed and seriously wounded following an argument with other people at a nightclub in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter early Monday, police said.

The stabbings at Fourth Avenue and J Street were reported at 12:44 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros.

The victims and the unknown assailants had been in Cafe Sevilla prior to the altercation, Delimitros said.

