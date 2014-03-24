Lakeside man killed in rollover crash identified

LAKESIDE (CNS) - The driver killed in a rollover crash outside a home in Lakeside was identified Tuesday as a 34-year-old local man.

William Anthony Dibernardo was driving a Ford Explorer west through a residential area about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when for unknown reasons he lost control, causing the SUV to overturn and strike a parked vehicle, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash occurred in the 12400 block of Rockcrest Road, near Janet Lane, with the SUV coming to rest on its side in a front yard, according to Lakeside Fire Protection District.

Dibernardo, declared dead at the scene, was not wearing a seatbelt, officials with the Medical Examiner's Office said.