LA officer wounded during domestic dispute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officials say an officer was wounded in a shooting while responding to a domestic dispute at a home in the Hollywood Hills, where a suspect remains holed up.

Officer Wendy Reyes says the female officer was struck by shrapnel or debris during an exchange of gunfire shortly after 8 a.m. Monday on a residential street near Laurel Canyon.

Reyes says the officer is being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

At least one suspect is believed to be inside the multi-story hillside home. A SWAT team is on the scene.

Fire Department spokeswoman Katherine Main says a total of two patients have been transported to hospitals. She has no information on the second patient or his or her connection to the incident.

