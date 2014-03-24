Stacy Keibler says she's pregnant with 1st child - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stacy Keibler says she's pregnant with 1st child

Posted: Updated:
This Nov. 4, 2013 shows actress and model Stacy Keibler at the 17th Annual ACE Awards in New York. This Nov. 4, 2013 shows actress and model Stacy Keibler at the 17th Annual ACE Awards in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stacy Keibler and her husband, Jared Pobre, are expecting their first child together.

Her publicist, Pearl Servat, confirmed the news Monday. People magazine was the first to report the pregnancy.

Keibler, 34, posted a photo on her official Twitter account of a bun in an oven saying, "Look what we've got cooking! A Bun'dle of love!"

She and Pobre, a 39-year-old tech entrepreneur, were wed earlier this month in a small ceremony in Mexico. They began dating last fall.

Keibler is a former professional wrestler who now works as a TV personality, actress and model. She dated George Clooney for two years; they broke up last summer.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 

  • Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Ava DuVernay to direct DC superhero film 'The New Gods'

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:35:17 GMT
    (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. Warner Bros. said Thursday that DuVernay will direct “The New ...
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" may have disappointed at the box office last weekend, but she's already booked another big-budget project. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.