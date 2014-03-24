Stacy Keibler says she's pregnant with 1st child

This Nov. 4, 2013 shows actress and model Stacy Keibler at the 17th Annual ACE Awards in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stacy Keibler and her husband, Jared Pobre, are expecting their first child together.

Her publicist, Pearl Servat, confirmed the news Monday. People magazine was the first to report the pregnancy.

Keibler, 34, posted a photo on her official Twitter account of a bun in an oven saying, "Look what we've got cooking! A Bun'dle of love!"

She and Pobre, a 39-year-old tech entrepreneur, were wed earlier this month in a small ceremony in Mexico. They began dating last fall.

Keibler is a former professional wrestler who now works as a TV personality, actress and model. She dated George Clooney for two years; they broke up last summer.

