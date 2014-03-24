Preliminary hearing for former SDPD officer set for April 22

A San Diego police officer accused of inappropriately touching and sexually assaulting women in their 20s and 30s during pat-down searches was charged Tuesday with five criminal counts, including felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor sexual battery.

One of several women who accused former San Diego police officer Christopher Hays of sexual misconduct filed a claim for damages Monday against the former officer and the police department.

A U.S. Justice Department review of the troubled San Diego Police Department is underway and will take about six to eight months to complete, federal officials said Monday.

SDPD to be audited by Justice Department

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A former San Diego police officer accused of groping and illegally detaining women while on duty appeared in court Monday for a pretrial hearing.

Christopher Hays is charged with two felony counts of false imprisonment and three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. He faces 3 years and eight months in prison if convicted on all counts.

On Monday, a judge set Hays' preliminary hearing for April 22. He remains free on $130,000 bail.



No further charges were added during Monday's hearing, though they are awaiting DNA test results, Hays' attorney told CBS News 8.

The charges stem from allegations made by four women the former officer allegedly victimized between October and December of last year. Hays resigned from the SDPD after the charges were filed.