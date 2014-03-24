Local girl launches new company - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local girl launches new company

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new San Diego based company just launched its line of balance boards. What's so impressive, is the CEO is only 8 years old!

Ripples Turquand, a La Jolla second grader, developed Milkshake Balance Boards with the help of her dad. 

They launched a Kickstarter campaign and raised well beyond the $3,800 they were asking for.

More than 100 boards have already sold. They'll be available to the public next month. For more information go to milkshakeboards.com.

