Man stabbed by ex-girlfriend in La Mesa domestic violence incident

LA MESA (CNS) - A young man who allegedly assaulted his roommate at their East County apartment Monday, prompting her to stab him self-defense, was arrested after being treated at a hospital.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police got reports within a few minutes of each other of a domestic dispute in the 3800 block of Murray Hill Drive in La Mesa and a man with knife wounds showing up at Grossmont Hospital.

Officers soon determined that the two incidents were related, Lt. Matt Nicholass said. A woman at the apartment told them a roommate she had dated until recently, 20-year-old Blaine Anthony Arellano, had hit and bit her during a quarrel. When he allegedly started to choke her, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him to end the assault, Nicholass said.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Arellano was treated for two wounds to his his right arm before being booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault and domestic abuse. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.