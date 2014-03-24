Man hit by car as he runs from police through traffic

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – There was quite a scene along Interstate 15 Monday, as a man led police on a foot chase through traffic.

It started when CHP officers spotted the man walking on Interstate 15 at about 6:30 a.m. They tried to stop him, but he took off onto Poway Road. He was then struck by a vehicle after running into traffic.

The impact smashed the car's windshield, but the man just kept running.

Eventually, police caught up to him, surrounded him and took him into custody.