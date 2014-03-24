Driver rescued after single-car crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Crews rescued a driver in Miramar during the morning commute Monday.

It happened around 7 a.m. off Miramar Way and Interstate 15.

The car drove at least 100 yards off the road and came to a stop when it smashed into a fence. The driver was the only person inside, and was placed on a stretcher and carried up the hill to a waiting ambulance.

No word on the driver's condition or what caused the crash.