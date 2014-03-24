Beauty of San Diego behind the lens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Beauty of San Diego behind the lens

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When it comes to surf photography, many say Aaron Chang walks on water. But Chang is also among the most successful fine art photographers in the world.

His photos have graced more than 100 magazine covers, and he's traveled far for that perfect shot. Now Chang is opening a new gallery in San Diego.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Shawn Styles introduces us to the man behind the lens.

