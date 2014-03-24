Chargers linebacker Keiser pleads guilty to assault, receives probation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Chargers linebacker Thomas Keiser pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a fight at a Gaslamp Quarter restaurant.

Keiser, who turns 25 this week, was sentenced to probation and ordered to attend anger management classes, according to Tom Mitchell, a spokesman for the City Attorney's Office.

Keiser was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Dec. 29, just hours after the Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs and clinched the last playoff spot in the AFC.

Police said Keiser and another man got into an argument that turned into a fight inside the Barleymash restaurant on Fifth Avenue.

The other man suffered minor injuries and refused treatment by paramedics. Keiser was arrested and released from jail after posting $8,000 bail.

Keiser was signed by the Chargers last May after two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was waived by the Chargers Aug. 31 when the team reduced its roster to the regular season maximum of 53 and signed to the practice squad a day later.

Keiser was promoted to the active roster in October and appeared in a dozen games, starting three, including the Dec. 29 game against the Chiefs.