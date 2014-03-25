Strippers file claim against San Diego over pics

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than two dozen dancers from a San Diego strip club have filed a claim against the city saying police officers held them against their will to photograph their tattoos.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed Monday by 25 dancers at Cheetahs. It says 10 officers told them "to pose in various positions and expose various body parts," and the officer taking photos told them to "smile."

Police Lt. Kevin Mayer tells U-T San Diego documenting tattoos is an important way to know dancers' identities for club permit purposes. Cheetahs' permit was suspended for 15 days in 2012 after undercover detectives found 25 violations.

The claim came the same day the city announced federal investigators will examine its police after several allegations of officers' sexual misconduct.

