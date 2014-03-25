Man trying to break up dispute stabbed multiple times

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man who tried to break up a fight between a man and a woman on the trolley in Logan Heights was stabbed several times, a police officer said Tuesday.

The suspected assailant was arguing with his female companion while riding the trolley in the vicinity of Commercial and 32nd streets shortly before 10 p.m., when the victim stepped in, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The suspect, only described as a thin black man wearing a gray sweater and a black baseball cap, allegedly stabbed the victim, got off the trolley and ran off, according to the officer.

Delimitros said the victim's wounds were considered serious, but not life-threatening.