Spring Valley cell phone store robbed at gunpoint

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A cell phone store near Spring Valley was robbed at gunpoint, a sheriff's sergeant said.

The suspect allegedly took an undetermined amount from the Metro PCS store at 9410 Jamacha Blvd. shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, and and ran westbound toward Grand Avenue, sheriff's Sgt. Matt Cook said.

Cook said no customers were in the store during the robbery.

Deputies searched for the suspect with the help of a helicopter, but were unable to find him, Cook said.

The robber was described as Hispanic, of medium height and skinny without facial hair. He was wearing a dark blue winter hat with ear flaps, a dark blue shirt and black pants, and was armed with a small silver pistol.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.