Hit-and-run driver sought in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Sheriff's officials were on the lookout Tuesday for the driver who struck a young man walking on a sidewalk in San Marcos and sped off.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to the vicinity of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Linda Vista Drive after the northbound driver of a light colored pickup truck veered to the right and crashed into the 18-year-old man, sheriff's Deputy Agustin Rosas said.

The pedestrian was knocked to the ground, and sustained serious injuries, Rosas said. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run suspect or vehicle was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.