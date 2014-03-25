California police officer arraigned on rape charge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A veteran San Jose police officer has been arraigned on charges he raped a woman at a hotel after escorting her there while on duty.

The Mercury News reports Geoffrey Graves made his first court appearance Monday since surrendering to authorities earlier this month.

The 38-year-old did not enter a plea. His next court date was set for April 14.

The charge of forcible rape carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.

Graves is accused of raping the woman in September after responding to a family disturbance call at her home. Prosecutors say police determined the woman and her husband had been drinking, but no crime had occurred.

Graves allegedly took the woman to a hotel where she wanted to stay for the night. Prosecutors say he later returned to her room and assaulted her.

