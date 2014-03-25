Navy: Sailor, civilian suspect killed at Va. base

In this May 26, 2004 file photo, the USS Mahan, a guided-missile destroyer, moves up the Hudson River in New York during Fleet Week.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Aboard a guided-missile destroyer docked at the world's largest naval base, a sailor was fatally shot and security forces killed the lone suspect late Monday, according to the Navy.

The suspect was a civilian who had access to be at Naval Station Norfolk, spokeswoman Terri David said early Tuesday. She said she couldn't say whether he had permission to be on the USS Mahan, where the male sailor was shot about 11:20 p.m. Monday.

No other injuries were reported, and the base was briefly on lockdown, according to the Navy. David would not describe any other circumstances of the shooting but said the scene was secure.

The Navy will release both men's names once their families are notified, Davis said.

Operations had returned to normal at the base, with counselors available, the Navy said in a news release. But most enlisted sailors on the Mahan — docked at the first of 13 main piers — were not to report to duty Tuesday. Base traffic was typical Tuesday morning.

The shooting on the Mahan comes about a month after the Navy held anti-terrorism and force protection exercises on bases around the U.S., including an active-shooter drill at the Norfolk station.

To get on the base, civilians must be escorted or have identification that allows them to be there. Authorized civilians can include Department of Defense employees, contractors and military family members. Davis would not elaborate on how the suspect was authorized to get on base.

Each base entrance is guarded, and all 13 piers have additional security forces. As part of ongoing security efforts, handheld ID scanners were implemented this year at Navy bases in the region, including the Norfolk station.

The shooting comes months after a September incident at the Washington Navy Yard, in which a gunman — identified as a contractor and former Navy reservist — killed 12 civilian workers before being shot to death.

The Norfolk base covers more than 6,000 acres and is the home port for 64 ships, according to information the Navy provided in February. About 46,000 military members and 21,000 civilian government employees and contractors are assigned to the base and its ships, according to the Navy figures.

The base also is the home port for a Navy hospital ship, docked at Pier 1 with the Mahan.

In February, the Norfolk base got a new commanding officer, Capt. Robert E. Clark Jr. He took over for Capt. David A. Culler Jr., who was set to retire in May. Clark had served as the installation's executive officer since 2012.

The Mahan, commissioned in 1998, has a crew of nearly 300. In September, it returned to Norfolk after a deployment of more than eight months that included being positioned in the eastern Mediterranean Sea for a potential strike against Syria.

Associated Press writer Bernard McGhee in Atlanta contributed to this report.

