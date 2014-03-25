Pistorius trial: Prosecution wraps case

Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in court of his murder trial in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, March 25, 2014.

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The prosecution in Oscar Pistorius' murder trial closed its case Tuesday and the defense asked for time to approach some of the 107 state witnesses who did not take the stand.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel declared Tuesday "this is the state's case," setting the stage for the defense to start its arguments when court resumes Friday. Defense lawyer Brian Webber says that it's likely Oscar Pistorius will take the stand, but he did not say when the athlete would testify.

Pistorius shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine's Day last year. Pistorius says he mistook her for an intruder.

