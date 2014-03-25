Man pleads not guilty to 2nd degree murder

HONOLULU (AP) — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man whose dismembered body was found in a Hawaii ravine.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says 46-year-old Bryan Suitt entered his plea Monday when he appeared in court by videoconference from an Oahu jail.
Suitt is being held on $5 million bail.
An Oahu grand jury indicted Suitt in November.
Authorities believe Suitt killed 34-year-old Alex Gonzalez and threw his dismembered body in an Oahu ravine in September. A couple looking for recyclables in a trashcan on Mililani Memorial Park Road found other parts of Gonzalez' body in a bag.
Suitt was arrested in December at his family's home on Coronado Island in San Diego. He unsuccessfully fought extradition to Hawaii.
