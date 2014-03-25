Police arrest machete-wielding robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man who allegedly made a failed attempt to rob a Rancho Bernardo gas station near Stoneridge Country Club while wielding a machete was arrested a short time later at his nearby home.

A tall, thin youth in black clothes and gloves, wearing a ski mask pulled over his face, entered the Shell station in the 12500 block of Rancho Bernardo Road, confronted a clerk and demanded cash about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

When the worker refused to hand over any money, the bandit walked out, got into a nearby parked Honda CR-V and drove off, SDPD public-affairs Officer Ed Zwibel said.

Witnesses followed the SUV for a time and reported the license plate number to police. Officers tracked down the Honda at its registered owner's home in the 12800 block of Avenida la Valencia in Poway, surrounded the SUV and contacted the suspect, Alexander Brill, 19, by telephone.

Brill promptly exited and surrendered peaceably. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted robbery.

Police recovered and impounded the machete, Zwibel said.