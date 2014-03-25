SDPD hosts BBQ to benefit one of their own - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD hosts BBQ to benefit one of their own

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of the community Tuesday joined the SDPD in helping a detective who is battling a serious illness.

A benefit barbeque, raffle and silent auction for Shelly Olsen-Luna was held outside police headquarters in downtown San Diego.

Luna, a mother of two, is suffering from Crohn's disease and other complications that may require a liver transplant. Her fellow officers are leading the charge to help raise money for her medical expenses.

The San Diego Police Officers Association is also accepting donations from the public through its website.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.