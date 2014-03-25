Last of 'Pistol Whip' bandits pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of four men who held up at least a dozen people at gunpoint over a two-week period in San Diego last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy, robbery and receiving stolen property.
Joseph Ragland, 26, was the last of the so-called "Pistol Whip" bandits to plead guilty.
His co-defendants -- 24-year-old Jamarious Porche, Askia Toure, 21, and 19-year-old Michael McGinnis -- pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to multiple counts of robbery and receiving stolen property for holdups that occurred between March 30 and April 10 of last year.
All four men will be sentenced May 2 by Judge Jeffrey Fraser.
Benjamin Levine testified at a preliminary hearing last July that he and a friend had just bought snacks at a College Avenue 7-Eleven and were walking back to a dormitory near San Diego State University when the assailants came up from behind.
The witness said one suspect asked for a "light" and when Levine said that neither he nor his friend had one, the assailants ordered them to the ground.
Levine said one of the suspects held a black pistol to the back of his head, and the robbers said "Give us everything! Give us everything!"
The witness said he gave the robbers his wallet, cell phone and the real PIN number to his debit card.
One of the suspects said "Are you lying?" and kicked Levine, the victim testified.
