Changemakers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Local News
Hot Button
Victim Assistance Coordinating Council (VACC)
Veteran Suicide Prevention Project
THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2017
VA Suicide Prevention
Veteran Suicide Prevention Project
Brittany Phillips
Autonomous Vehicle Application
East County Transitional Living Center
TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2017
inewsource
Share Your Stories with CBS News 8
National News
World News
California News
Business
Politics
Entertainment News
Traffic
News 8 Team
CBS News Live Stream
CBS Shows
Local Weather
Weather Wednesdays
Shawn Styles' Surf Report
CBS 8 & Oggi's Fantasy Golf Challenge
Padres
School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive
Red Shoe Day 2017
Earth 8
Adopt 8
Speakers' Bureau
Weather Wednesdays
Community Calendar
It's Easy To Be Green
8 Teams Up for JDRF
Breast Cancer Can't Stop San Diegans
INNOVATE 8
Changemakers
I Love a Clean San Diego's Creek to Bay Clean Up 2017
CBS 8 Dream Team Kids Line-Up
CBS 8's Go Red for Women
8 On the Homefront
Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation
Electric Car Giveaway
CBS 8 & Oggi's Fantasy Golf Challenge
CBS 8 Honda Hot Button Experience
CBS 8 Ticket Tuesday
Main
Entertainment
Entertainment news from the AP
Entertainment News from TV Guide
Daily Animated Comic
Entertainment News Releases via PRNewswire
Money
Personal Finance
Your Job
Business
Small Business
Home/Family
Home & Garden
Parenting
Seniors
Education
Green
Health
Women's Health
Diet & Fitness
Men's Health
Seniors' Health
The Latest from HealthDay
Children's Health
Sex & Relationships
Live Well
Health Topics
Food
What's Cooking Now
Favorite Recipe Collections
Pets
Dogs
Cats
Tech
Travel
Hot travel deals!
Beauty & Style
Weddings
Fashion
Hair & Makeup
Shopping
Auto
VideoBytes
In the Know
Press Releases
TV Schedule
CBS Shows
TV Reception
Contact Us
Advertise with CBS 8
News 8 Team
KFMB Station Jobs
CBS 8 Commercial Production
FCC Public File
EEO Public File Report (2016)
Closed Captioning
CBS 8 Newsletter Sign Up
Changemakers
You can impact significant change in San Diego. Volunteer. Take Action. Make Change.
Celebrate San Diegans who inspire change.
Video Gallery - CBS 8 Changemakers
Recognize a San Diegan who has created significant change.
CLICK HERE
or fill out the form.
Please fill out the form below
Email Address *
Logged in as:
Log into
Member Center
Not you?
Log out
* denotes required fields
First Name*
Last Name*
Street Address*
City*
State*
Select
AL
AK
AS
AZ
AR
CA
CO
CT
DE
DC
FM
FL
GA
GU
HI
ID
IL
IN
IA
KS
KY
LA
ME
MH
MD
MA
MI
MN
MS
MO
MT
NE
NV
NH
NJ
NM
NY
NC
ND
MP
OH
OK
OR
PW
PA
PR
RI
SC
SD
TN
TX
UT
VT
VI
VA
WA
WV
WI
WY
AE
AA
AP
Home Phone*
Nomination%27s%20Name*
Tell%20us%20how%20your%20nomination%20creates%20significant%20change%20in%20San%20Diego.*
We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
Thank you for your continued interest.
Thank you for your nomination. We will be in contact with you shortly.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.