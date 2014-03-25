Stults pitches Padres to 7-1 win over Cubs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stults pitches Padres to 7-1 win over Cubs

Posted: Updated:

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Stults pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Tommy Medica hit a two-run homer off Carlos Villanueva, sending the San Diego Padres to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Stults gave up a leadoff triple to Emilio Bonifacio, who scored on a groundout, and allowed two more runners in the first inning but avoided further damage. The left-hander settled down from there, yielding five hits in 5 2-3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

"The last two starts he has thrown the ball well," Padres manager Bud Black said. "The first part of spring he didn't feel real comfortable with his release point and he wasn't finishing his pitches. He wasn't quite getting out over his right side, but I think he cleaned that up in a couple of bullpen sessions and took it out to the game."

Medica, a first baseman, continued his push for a roster spot with his third home run, which broke a 1-all tie in the fourth. Medica is hitting .349 and leads the team in hits (22), runs (10) and homers.

Seth Smith and Everth Cabrera both had two hits for the Padres

Villanueva gave up three runs on three hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out three.

"I feel good and can't wait to get this thing started," he said. "At this stage in my career, I feel ready for the season."

Bonifacio and Welington Castillo, who doubled in the sixth, had the only extra-base hits for the Cubs before a crowd of 15,126 at their new spring training ballpark.

STARTING TIME

Padres: Projected as San Diego's fourth starter, Stults also got out of a jam in the third after allowing singles to Donnie Murphy and Anthony Rizzo with one out.

"That's his trademark, his steadiness and consistency," Black said. "We need that out of him again. Last year he threw over 200 innings and it would be fantastic if he did that again."

Cubs: Villanueva hasn't been told yet if he'll be a starter or a reliever. He has 18 strikeouts in 15 2-3 innings this spring, but his ERA is a lofty 6.35.

"My stuff is crisp," he said. "I feel if I get a guy to two strikes right now that I'm getting to the point where I am confident that I am going to get him out."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Outfielder Chris Denorfia, sidelined with a sore right shoulder since Thursday, is expected to return to game action this week, Black said.

Cubs: Shortstop Starlin Castro came through a minor league game without any setbacks. He reacted to all the balls in play — although he didn't have any hit to him — without any discomfort. Castro also had an RBI single and ran the bases hard without a problem.

It was a nice result on his 24th birthday as he continues to prepare for next Monday's season opener in Pittsburgh.

"I feel great, really good," said Castro, sidelined since he strained his right hamstring on March 2. "I tried to do all the moving, and I feel pretty good."

BIG BOPPER

Junior Lake needed a confidence boost. A three-homer game, like the one he had Sunday against Oakland, will do just that.

Lake, who asked for more at-bats in minor league games, was struggling this spring to show the promise he displayed in his first taste of the big leagues last year, when the outfielder batted .284 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 64 games.

"I work every day to be prepared," said Lake, hitting .250 with three home runs and nine RBIs this spring. "I've been seeing more pitches (in minor league games) and it helped me get ready."

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan State takes halftime lead with wild 3

    NCAA Latest: Michigan State takes halftime lead with wild 3

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:06:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.