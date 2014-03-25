X-factor: Thames' clutch play has SDSU in Sweet 16

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State's journey to just its second Sweet 16 appearance began the day point guard Xavier Thames traded the wheat fields of eastern Washington for the beaches of Southern California.

The senior point guard will lead the fourth-seeded Aztecs against top-seeded Arizona in the West Regional semifinals Thursday night in Anaheim.

Thames started his college career at Washington State, having signed his letter of intent before coach Tony Bennett left Pullman for Virginia. Thames played his freshman season and then transferred to San Diego State, which had been on his top-five list while being recruited out of Pleasant Grove High in Sacramento.

Thames scored 30 points and had five assists in leading the Aztecs to a 63-44, third-round victory against North Dakota State to reach the regionals.

