El Paisa: Rockin' the taco

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When you enter into the taco debate, you're asking for it, because everyone has their favorite neighborhood hole-in-the-wall that's they claim is the best in town. Folks are territorial about tacos. But it's hard to argue with El Paisa's success.

"We have the kind of a combination of the very traditional Mexican, and then we also have a traditional San Diego taco shop," Cesar De Santiago said.

Since 1999, Cesar's family has been serving up authentic TJ street fare and Mexican specialty dishes at the corner of 47th and Logan. The constant demand from their loyal customers keeps the kitchen on the verge of chaos.

"All natural, all made here from scratch. We've got the carne asada, we make the handmade tortillas, we've got beef cheeks," Cesar said.

El Paisa serves an amazing molcajete, a kind of everything-but-the-kitchen-sink sampler plate, and all items on the menu can be kicked up a notch at the sauza bar. Another side bar allows you to load up on beans, roasted peppers and grilled onions.

"You fix your own tacos the way you like it," Cesar said.

Wash it all down with some traditional drinks. Tuesday is 99 cent taco day, and the place packs in early. If you ever get tired of the authentic Mexican food at El Paisa, Cesar also owns The Wing Company right across the street.

You might say that Cesar De Santiago has cornered the market at the corner of 47th and Logan, adding flavor to the neighborhood.

El Paisa

2494 Imperial Avenue

San Diego, CA

(619) 696-0494

