Sweetwater school board a no-show again

Teachers in the South Bay are threatening to strike if a deal isn't reached with the Sweetwater Union High School District.

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Teachers say they are fighting for their livelihoods, and they aren't happy that they can't get answers, or even enough school board members for an official meeting.

"We are not going away. If it doesn't get resolved really soon we will strike," said Hill Top High School teacher Kay Henderson, Ph.D.

Gilberto Benitez and Daniel Crook both teach at Castle Park High School, and hold their picket signs high with pride.

"I support all the teachers and we are not just fighting for salaries, we are fighting for the students, they want bigger class sizes," said Crook.

Teachers with the Sweetwater Education Association have approved a strike if an agreement can't be reached with the district for better wages, benefits and smaller classrooms.

"We have not made any decision on a strike date in any way," said SEA President, Roberto Rodriquez.

Teachers are spending their spring break rallying at the district office for the scheduled board meeting that was moved last week after being canceled at the last minute. It happened again Tuesday. With another board member who has pleaded guilty to pay-for-play contracts, not enough board members agreed to show up.

"When we get meetings canceled and events like that, it seems hopeless at times," Benitez.

The teachers say the board can keep giving excuses, but they are not going anywhere.

"They are hoping they will keep postponing and delaying these meetings until we go away, and it's going to take a long time, we are not going away," Crook said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for the regular meeting on April 21 at 6:00 p.m. in the board room. Closed session will be earlier at 4 p.m.

Students return from spring break on April 7.