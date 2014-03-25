Diamond rip-off leads to sweet revenge

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Las Vegas college student took matters into her own hands after she went to sell a diamond online and claims she got ripped off by a San Diego man.

Eighteen-year-old Shelby Carlson posted a one-carat loose diamond on Craigslist last week for $7,500. A buyer said he would pay her via Paypal, and the email address looked legit.

"I figured since it was from Paypal, it would be 100 percent secure," Shelby said.

So she sent her diamond overnight to 4383 Landis Street in San Diego, but never received her payment.

"We figured out it was a scam, so we drove all the way to San Diego to come catch him," Shelby said.

They called San Diego police, and say two officers responded, but wouldn't confront the man.

"They basically cannot do anything, because it's an internet crime," Shelby said.

So Shelby's friend pam went up and knocked on the door herself.

"When I walked up, I was expecting a gun," Pam told CBS News 8.

But the man simply returned the diamond. Officers briefly questioned him, then left. In an unexpected twist, the man -- who identified himself to us as Richard Kimble -- came out to say sorry.

He says someone from Nigeria asked him to help resell jewels, for a 20 percent cut, but that he didn't know the gems he was receiving, like Shelby's, were acquired through a scam.

Shelby and her friends say they saw more than two dozen boxes inside the house, which they fear contain more jewels scammed from other people. She has filed a report with the FBI and the Internet Crimes Complaint Center, and CBS News 8 is also following up with the FBI and San Diego police.