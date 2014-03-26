Travel & Adventure Show's first year in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The first Annual San Diego Travel & Adventure Show is this weekend.

The event features happenings from around the world. It's designed to give you the ultimate international experience without leaving San Diego.

The San Diego Travel & Adventure Show will be held at the San Diego Convention Center.

Tickets are available online for $10 with promo code: SDPR or at the door for $15. Children under 16-years-old are free.

