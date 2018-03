SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The rain switch flips on and off Wednesday morning. It's light hooded jacket weather with highs in the mid 60's.

The skies will clear out for a bit Wednesday afternoon, then light rain is expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

One of the biggest impacts Wednesday is the wind. Mountain and desert areas will feel the strongest gusts from the WNW 50-65 mph. The wind advisory ends Thursday at 11 a.m.