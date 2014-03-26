Rollover crash on I-15 creates messy morning commute - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rollover crash on I-15 creates messy morning commute

Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Freeway traffic was snarled on Wednesday when an SUV involved in a four-vehicle crash came to rest on its top in the middle of Interstate 15, authorities said.

The crash on northbound I-15 just north of Bernardo Center Drive was reported at 7:34 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked due to the collision, Caltrans reported.

Paramedics took two patients from the crash scene to a hospital, a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher said, adding both were taken to Palomar Medical Center West in Escondido.

