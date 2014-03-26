Video shows rescue of worker from Houston fire

In this image taken from video provided by Karen Jones, a worker reaches for an extension ladder to escape a raging fire as firefighters battle a five-alarm blaze at a construction site Tuesday, March 25, 2014, in Houston. (AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — New video shows the dramatic rescue of a worker from a burning Houston apartment complex that was under construction.

Karen Jones shot the cellphone video on Tuesday from her nearby office as the fire consumed the planned $50 million luxury apartment complex.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cg9PWSHL4Vg&feature=youtu.be

It shows the worker pacing on a small fifth-floor balcony with the inferno consuming the floor behind him. With nowhere else to go, he lowers himself over the edge, swings his legs and lands on the edge of the balcony below.

The worker manages to crawl to a firefighter on an extension ladder moments before a burning section of wall collapses next to them.

The fire is under investigation, but authorities believe it likely started on the roof during welding.

