Eighth grader wins spelling bee with "gurgled"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An eighth grader from St. Michael's School in Poway has won the countywide spelling bee.

Allison Grygar topped her competitor with the word "gurgled."

Tuesday's event was held at the Hall of Champions. Over 90 students started the competition, but it all came down to two. They actually went back and forth so many times, event officials had to call a short break to search for more words.

"My competitor was very, very good and he's very deserving too, so I was just shocked," Allison said.

Allison will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.