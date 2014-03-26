Chula Vista city manager Sandoval announces retirement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Chula Vista City Manager Jim Sandoval announced today he will retire after six years in the post, effective July 1.

Sandoval has worked for Chula Vista for 15 years total. He also worked for the cities of Del Mar and Imperial Beach during a 35-year career.

"I have been privileged to hold leadership positions which enabled me, working with others, to bring about positive change," Sandoval said. "In Chula Vista, this has included successfully addressing the previous dire financial situation, creating more efficient and cost effective ways to provide public services, and making great progress on major projects important to the community."

Mayor Cheryl Cox said Sandoval guided the city through "extremely challenging times." The city had to make personnel and service cuts during the recent recession.

"I know his time here has been rewarding, having contributed to the city's financial stability and our unprecedented successes on the bayfront and in university planning," Cox said. "I thank him for his leadership."

She did not say how the city planned to replace Sandoval.