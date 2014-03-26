Council to appoint District 2 representative April 7

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council's appointment of a representative for Mayor Kevin Faulconer's old district is scheduled for April 7, council President Todd Gloria said.

At a news briefing, Gloria said the 19 candidates who have qualified for the seat will each get three minutes to state their case, and will be questioned by council members. Whoever gets a majority vote from the council members will be appointed, he said.

"It's our intention to have (the winner) sworn in immediately," Gloria said. "We need a fully staffed council."

Faulconer vacated the seat in his beach and bay district earlier this month when he inaugurated as mayor. His replacement will be appointed -- instead of going through a special election -- because Faulconer was scheduled to be termed-out following the vote scheduled for November of this year.

The candidates are former CBS News 8 Executive Producer Stephanie Antin; retired Judge Robert Coates; advocate for the disabled Mary Elaine Cooluris; preservationist group leader Bruce Coons; Karl Strauss Brewing Co. co-founder Christopher Cramer; City Council staffer Ricardo Flores; retired San Diego State University education professor Jane Gawronski; lifeguard union chief Ed Harris; accounts receivable clerk Daniel Holstein; lawyer Cary Lowe; California

National Guard pilot James Mark McBride; ex-City Council staffer Don Mullen; sales account manager James Musgrove; LeSar Development Communications Director Gretchen Kinney Newsom; attorney Wayne Raffesberger; retiree and frequent City Council public speaker Richard Jarvis Ross; state Deputy Attorney General Michael Howard Wayne; retired lawyer John Wertz; and architect Matthew Winter.

The city asked for people who will not run in this year's elections for the seat's next full term. The candidates on the June 3 ballot are Councilwoman Lorie Zapf -- who is switching from District 6; federal prosecutor Sarah Boot; Pacific Beach community activist Jim Morrison; and Mark Schwartz, a marketer of organic fertilizers.