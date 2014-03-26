$2K award for stolen bulldog puppy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities announced a $2,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of a man who stole an expensive bulldog puppy at a North County kennel business.

A good Samaritan found the 5-month-old English bulldog, named Schroeder, wandering unsupervised last Wednesday evening and brought him to nearby Dogtopia in the 900 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, according to sheriff's officials.

About 45 minutes later, a man showed up at the business and claimed to be the owner of the brown-and-white puppy. An employee asked him to describe Schroeder, and when he successfully did so, turned the animal over to him.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspected thief, a black-haired Latino with a mustache. He was wearing gray pants and a long-sleeved black shirt at the time of the dog-napping.

Schroeder's owners told investigators they'd paid $4,000 for the puppy.

The kennel has doubled a $1,000 reward in the case posted in the case last week by San Diego County Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about the theft was asked to call the nonprofit agency at (888) 580-8477 or contact it online at sdcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous.