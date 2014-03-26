California state senator accused of gun charges

Agents from the FBI and the IRS carry boxes from a home in San Mateo, Calif., on Wednesday, March 26, 2014. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court documents allege a California state senator who authored gun control legislation asked for campaign donations in exchange for introducing an undercover FBI agent to an arms trafficker.

The allegations against State Sen. Leland Yee were outlined in an FBI affidavit in support of a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday. The affidavit accuses Yee of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to illegally import firearms, though it's not clear the introduction to the trafficker ever took place.

Yee is also accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and cash payments to provide introductions, help a client get a contract and influence legislation.

The affidavit names him and 25 other people. Yee was arrested on Wednesday during a series of raids in Northern California.

