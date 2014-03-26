Petition to save the San Diego Opera

The San Diego Opera's Board of Directors voted Wednesday to fold next month, following the final performance of its 2014 season.

The San Diego Opera's Board of Directors voted Wednesday to fold next month, following the final performance of its 2014 season.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A California lawmaker is joining the chorus of people trying to save the San Diego Opera.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is now supporting a petition being circulated online.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Marcella Lee has more on the latest efforts to keep the curtain from closing for good.