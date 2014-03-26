Petition to save the San Diego Opera - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Petition to save the San Diego Opera

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A California lawmaker is joining the chorus of people trying to save the San Diego Opera.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is now supporting a petition being circulated online.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Marcella Lee has more on the latest efforts to keep the curtain from closing for good.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.