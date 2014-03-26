RB's run for the roses

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the early morning at Los Alamitos race track, trainer Art Sherman is watching his three-year-old maiden Reno Rebel work out. But you'll excuse him if every so often he mind drifts back to another horse in his barn -- a stunning three-year-old colt named California Chrome.

"He's really an intelligent horse to be around. He's got a lot of class as we call it in our business," Art said.

Art Sherman knows his business. At age 77, he's spent over six decades in horseracing, with 23 years as a jockey before transitioning into training. California Chrome just may be his best horse yet.

"He's a sweetheart to do anything with. He likes to bite. He's a stud horse, you know what I mean? He lets you know that he's pretty cool," Art said.

Earlier this month, California Chrome punched his ticket the Kentucky Derby with a romp in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. He will run in the Santa Anita Derby on April 5, then it's off to Kentucky.

"We're so very thankful to have a horse like this," Art said.

Sherman's barn is small, with only 17 horses, but he still spends a lot of time at the track.

"Other than when I go home to Rancho Bernardo over the weekend," he said.

Art and his wife recently moved to a gated community in Rancho Bernardo.

"55 or older, I just made it, anyhow," he joked.

Just recently, someone offered a bundle for the horse.

"We turned down $6 million," Art said.

The veteran trainer remains cautiously optimistic about his derby dreams.

"I'm just keeping my fingers crossed," he said.

Hoping that on the first Saturday in May, California Chrome can run RB into horse racing history.