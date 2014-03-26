Candlelight vigil for student killed in crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Family, friends and classmates gathered at Steele Canyon High School for a candlelight vigil to honor a 16-year-old killed in a head-on crash last week.

As friends and loved ones prepared to pay their respects to 16-year-old Julian Fraire, the mood was somber, many wanted to forget this tragic accident that took the young man's life, and remember the vibrant student they all knew.

Last Thursday, Julian, a junior at the high school, was less than two miles away from the school when investigators say he drifted into the path of an oncoming ford F-450 truck. The impact was so severe, the teen had to be cut out the mangled metal. He did not survive. The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Julian's mom Jackie Barbosa, a well-known romance author, tweeted a message on the day of the devastating accident.

"I am completely broken. Alpha was killed in a head on collision on the way to school this morning. I am utterly devastated."

Three days later, she added:

"Contrary to my expectation, the viewing gave me more peace than I've felt in days. Still much mourning to do, but life feels possible again. Today was hard but in a healing way. We met w/our minister to set the order of service then went to husband's office to go thru photos."

To honor a life cut too short, authors and writers in the publishing community are rallying around Jackie and her family, creating a memorial fund. So far they've raised over $8,000. Their goal is $10,000.