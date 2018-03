SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Spring marks the beginning of wildlife birthing season, and it's also the time when people start to think about sprucing up their yards. But those two things don't always go together.

Many baby birds in nests lose their homes when people trim their trees.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Shawn Styles talks to wildlife experts about how to keep baby birds safe and what to do if you find one in your yard.