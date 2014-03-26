Arizona, San Diego State meet with more at stake

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Arizona and San Diego State are back on familiar ground in the NCAA West Regional. Three years ago, both schools failed to advance out of the Sweet 16. They didn't play each other; this time one of them is going home early again.

Coach Steve Fisher has yet to watch the tape of the Aztecs' loss to Connecticut as a No. 2 seed in the 2011 regional semifinals at Honda Center. Fourth-seeded SDSU (31-4) is back in the regional for the first time since then.

The top-seeded Wildcats (32-4) are playing in their third Sweet 16 in four years. Three years ago in Anaheim, they lost to UConn by two points in the regional final.

Thursday night's semifinal is a rematch between two teams that last played on Nov. 14, a lifetime ago in college basketball.

