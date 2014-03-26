Arizona, San Diego State meet with more at stake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Arizona, San Diego State meet with more at stake

Posted:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Arizona and San Diego State are back on familiar ground in the NCAA West Regional. Three years ago, both schools failed to advance out of the Sweet 16. They didn't play each other; this time one of them is going home early again.

Coach Steve Fisher has yet to watch the tape of the Aztecs' loss to Connecticut as a No. 2 seed in the 2011 regional semifinals at Honda Center. Fourth-seeded SDSU (31-4) is back in the regional for the first time since then.

The top-seeded Wildcats (32-4) are playing in their third Sweet 16 in four years. Three years ago in Anaheim, they lost to UConn by two points in the regional final.

Thursday night's semifinal is a rematch between two teams that last played on Nov. 14, a lifetime ago in college basketball.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

