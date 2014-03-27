Relocated parking lot opens at Lindbergh Field - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Relocated parking lot opens at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lindbergh Field is opening a new parking lot Thursday. Airport officials say it has nearly 2,000 spaces and is located on the north side of the airport.

The lot was moved from its original spot to make room for a rental car center, which is set to open in 2016.

