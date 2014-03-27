Chula Vista police step up patrols for DUI suspects - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista police step up patrols for DUI suspects

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Chula Vista police officers will be out in force starting Thursday night, looking for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The so-called DUI Saturation Patrol will begin at 6 p.m. and will last into the coming week, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

